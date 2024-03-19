Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $922.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

