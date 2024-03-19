Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

