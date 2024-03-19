Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 754 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

