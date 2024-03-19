Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

