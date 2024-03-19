Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

