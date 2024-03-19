Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Decreased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

