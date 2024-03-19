DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

