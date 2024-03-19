DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DKS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $222.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.