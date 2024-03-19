DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.