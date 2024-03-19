Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digimarc Trading Up 1.0 %

DMRC opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Digimarc by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

