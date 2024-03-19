Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Digimarc Trading Up 1.0 %
DMRC opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $43.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digimarc
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.