Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,785 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $25.65.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

