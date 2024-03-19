Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Cut by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

