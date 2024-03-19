Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

