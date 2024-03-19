Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $994.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,016.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.13. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

