Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $61.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Docebo Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 132,111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Docebo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Docebo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.