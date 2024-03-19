DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $58.33 Average PT from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

DOCU stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 161.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $1,342,718. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

