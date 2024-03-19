Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $127.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.28.

NYSE DG opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

