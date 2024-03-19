Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

