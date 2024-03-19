Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $127.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

