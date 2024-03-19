DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,228,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.