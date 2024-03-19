Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Doximity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

