DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 10,000 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 21st, Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

