DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) & Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Critical Comparison

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DXP Enterprises and Diploma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diploma 0 0 2 0 3.00

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given DXP Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DXP Enterprises is more favorable than Diploma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.49 $68.81 million $3.88 13.20 Diploma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Diploma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Diploma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Diploma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.10% 19.30% 6.66% Diploma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Diploma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diploma

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products. It serves hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research facilities. The Seals sector supplies various seals, gaskets, cylinders, components, and kits used in heavy mobile machinery; and O-rings, fittings, hydraulic and industrial hoses, pneumatics products, pumps, and related accessories. The Controls sector offers wire and cabling, interconnect, specialty fasteners, and adhesive and industrial automation solutions for various applications. Diploma PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

