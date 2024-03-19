Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

DY opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $143.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

