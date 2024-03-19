Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 167.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

DX opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

