Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $551.64

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 551.64 ($7.02) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.38). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.26), with a volume of 12,827 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14,250.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 551.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.68.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

