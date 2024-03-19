Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $328.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $287.00 to $328.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.20.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $298.75 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

