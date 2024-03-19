Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Bank of America

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.20.

NYSE:ETN opened at $298.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.34. Eaton has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $303.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

