eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

