Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jushi in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

