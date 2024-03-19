Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.57. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 8,829 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

