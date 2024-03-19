Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.11

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.57. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 8,829 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
