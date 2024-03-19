Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.