Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.