Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Edify Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of EACPW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Edify Acquisition
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edify Acquisition
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.