Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EACPW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

