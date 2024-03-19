EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.23

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.23 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.31 ($0.33). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.35), with a volume of 220,917 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.23.

Insider Transactions at EKF Diagnostics

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,192.23). 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

