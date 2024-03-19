Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $37,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

