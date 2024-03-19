Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,248 shares of company stock worth $2,818,073 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,024 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on ESTC
Elastic Price Performance
Shares of ESTC opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.