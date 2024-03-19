electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
electroCore Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of ECOR stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
