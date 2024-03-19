electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

electroCore Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

