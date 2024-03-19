Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELEV

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.22, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.