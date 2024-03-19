Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 260,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.