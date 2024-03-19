Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
Read More
