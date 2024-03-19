Empire to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Empire Price Performance
Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
