Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Employers worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIG opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

