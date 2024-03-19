Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 112,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

