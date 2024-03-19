enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in enCore Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of -0.09. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.