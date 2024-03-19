enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of -0.09. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.97.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
