Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

