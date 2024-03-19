Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.