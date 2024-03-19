Envela (ELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Envela by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envela by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envela by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Further Reading

