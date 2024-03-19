Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 14th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enviva stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

