EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,266 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,724,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

