EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,552,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

