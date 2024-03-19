EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 261.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

